WATCH: Yoenis Cespedes takes live BP, participates in Mets' first full squad workout
Yoenis Cespedes was among the participants Monday morning when the Mets had their first full team workout of spring training. And his swing was looking pretty good during live batting practice.
"He's part of our full workouts" Positive comments about Jed Lowrie
cespedes may not be talking to the media, but he sure seems to be making a statementCespedes just homered twice in BP.
Luis Rojas said he does not know if Jed Lowrie will be ready to go when Grapefruit League games begin on Saturday
Drew Smith has thrown four bullpens. He'll throw a fifth today or tomorrow. Smith: "I think they've gone better than I expected, and it's really encouraging." He's throwing fastballs and changeups in those. No curveballs off a mound yet (only when playing catch).
Anyone know if this landed yet?YO GOES DEEP 💣
Luis Rojas liked what he saw from Yoenis Cespedes today
