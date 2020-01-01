Do Not Sell My Personal Information

WATCH: Yoenis Cespedes takes live BP, participates in Mets' first full squad workout

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 7m

Yoenis Cespedes was among the participants Monday morning when the Mets had their first full team workout of spring training. And his swing was looking pretty good during live batting practice.

