New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Non-Roster Invitees to Watch in 2020
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 45s
With Spring Training games quickly approaching us, the Mets have reported to camp and are beginning to warm up and get back into the daily grind of baseball.Back in January, the Mets announce
Tweets
-
On Tim Tebow, who refuses to be defined by anything he’s doing and will do athletically. https://t.co/v9AlcR0HA6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Cano on Cespedes: “It doesn’t matter how he feels, we have got to understand we have got to give him time. It’s hard when you miss a month not playing and now when you miss two years how hard it is.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TheAthleticNYC: Handling Yoenis Céspedes delicately was always going to be one of Luis Rojas’ biggest challenges in 2020. @TimBritton on Céspedes declining to talk today: https://t.co/yFoZCatpRABeat Writer / Columnist
-
WATCH: Yoenis Cespedes takes hacks in Port St. Lucie https://t.co/hO1c2jvfTwTV / Radio Network
-
I don't expect fans to care whether a player talks to the media. In my experience, though, other players do care -- because they're often the ones that get asked more questions because of it.@TimBritton I follow a lot of Met beat writers and love them dearly - yourself included Tim - but have always felt that no player is under any obligation to speak to the media. Let him do what he needs to do. Cheers.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Of note, Luis Rojas said Jed Lowrie was a full go in the team's full-squad workout. It's a little bit different for Cespedes and Dellin Betances, who have had to do some side work with the performance staff, Rojas said.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets