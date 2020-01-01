New York Mets
Takeaways from Mets' Luis Rojas, including Jed Lowrie having 'no limitations'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
Mets manager Luis Rojas spoke on Monday after the team's first full squad workout of spring training. Here are the takeaways...
On Tim Tebow, who refuses to be defined by anything he’s doing and will do athletically. https://t.co/v9AlcR0HA6Beat Writer / Columnist
Cano on Cespedes: “It doesn’t matter how he feels, we have got to understand we have got to give him time. It’s hard when you miss a month not playing and now when you miss two years how hard it is.”Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @TheAthleticNYC: Handling Yoenis Céspedes delicately was always going to be one of Luis Rojas’ biggest challenges in 2020. @TimBritton on Céspedes declining to talk today: https://t.co/yFoZCatpRABeat Writer / Columnist
WATCH: Yoenis Cespedes takes hacks in Port St. Lucie https://t.co/hO1c2jvfTwTV / Radio Network
I don't expect fans to care whether a player talks to the media. In my experience, though, other players do care -- because they're often the ones that get asked more questions because of it.@TimBritton I follow a lot of Met beat writers and love them dearly - yourself included Tim - but have always felt that no player is under any obligation to speak to the media. Let him do what he needs to do. Cheers.Beat Writer / Columnist
Of note, Luis Rojas said Jed Lowrie was a full go in the team's full-squad workout. It's a little bit different for Cespedes and Dellin Betances, who have had to do some side work with the performance staff, Rojas said.Beat Writer / Columnist
