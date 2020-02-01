Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Cespedes, Lowrie Participate in Spring Training Drills

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 3m

Yoenis Cespedes and Jed Lowrie went near full tilt in spring training Monday to the delight of Mets manager Luis Rojas. The oft injured stars participated in most of the drills at Port St. Lucie w

Tweets

    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 5m
    On Tim Tebow, who refuses to be defined by anything he’s doing and will do athletically. https://t.co/v9AlcR0HA6
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 13m
    Cano on Cespedes: “It doesn’t matter how he feels, we have got to understand we have got to give him time. It’s hard when you miss a month not playing and now when you miss two years how hard it is.”
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 23m
    RT @TheAthleticNYC: Handling Yoenis Céspedes delicately was always going to be one of Luis Rojas’ biggest challenges in 2020. @TimBritton on Céspedes declining to talk today: https://t.co/yFoZCatpRA
    SNY @SNYtv 23m
    WATCH: Yoenis Cespedes takes hacks in Port St. Lucie https://t.co/hO1c2jvfTw
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 27m
    I don't expect fans to care whether a player talks to the media. In my experience, though, other players do care -- because they're often the ones that get asked more questions because of it.
    dave winfield
    @TimBritton I follow a lot of Met beat writers and love them dearly - yourself included Tim - but have always felt that no player is under any obligation to speak to the media. Let him do what he needs to do. Cheers.
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 32m
    Of note, Luis Rojas said Jed Lowrie was a full go in the team's full-squad workout. It's a little bit different for Cespedes and Dellin Betances, who have had to do some side work with the performance staff, Rojas said.
