New York Mets

ESPN
Cespedes silent around media, plans to remain so

by: Associated Press ESPN 6m

Yoenis Céspedes, arriving at spring training on Monday, said he felt no obligation to speak with the media. When asked whether he would talk, the two-time All-Star replied, "Not today, not tomorrow, not at all this year."

