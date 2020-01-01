New York Mets
Céspedes takes swings, declines to talk publicly
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
At around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Yoenis Céspedes emerged from the Mets clubhouse to participate in stretches with the team. Fifteen minutes later, he ducked behind the batting cage alone, only to resurface on a back field later in the morning. Céspedes...
Find it extremely hard to believe that Cespedes won’t be talking to the media at all during spring/during season. Any shot this was just a big miscommunication and he meant he won’t be taking about the injuries or incident? Might not even be allowed to after the settlement.Yoenis Cespedes will not talk about his status, his recovery from multiple heel surgeries, his wild boar encounter, none of it. "No," he said. "Not today, not tomorrow, not at all this year."Super Fan
