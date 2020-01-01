Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
50953198_thumbnail

Céspedes takes swings, declines to talk publicly

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3m

At around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Yoenis Céspedes emerged from the Mets clubhouse to participate in stretches with the team. Fifteen minutes later, he ducked behind the batting cage alone, only to resurface on a back field later in the morning. Céspedes...

Tweets