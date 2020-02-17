Find it extremely hard to believe that Cespedes won’t be talking to the media at all during spring/during season. Any shot this was just a big miscommunication and he meant he won’t be taking about the injuries or incident? Might not even be allowed to after the settlement.

Anthony DiComo Yoenis Cespedes will not talk about his status, his recovery from multiple heel surgeries, his wild boar encounter, none of it. "No," he said. "Not today, not tomorrow, not at all this year."