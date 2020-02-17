New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yoenis Cespedes looks ‘really good’ after boycotting media
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 35s
PORT ST. LUCIE — Yoenis Cespedes won’t discuss it, but Monday he resembled a baseball player again, even if only in one facet of the game. Hours after telling reporters at his locker he won’t be
Tweets
-
RT @LaurenSisler: Praying for Ryan Newman, his family, and all his NASCAR brothers and sisters right now 🙏❤️TV / Radio Personality
-
"I just think some of the guys, there is no way they could pitch as bad as they did last year" Brad Brach thinks the 2020 Mets can have a special year https://t.co/RtTNaBCOvTTV / Radio Network
-
Oh my word. Hinge, Bumble, OkCupid, and now OkStupidThank you for the fan following after the media explosion today regarding my romantic relationship with Brett, "obsessed" and "crazed" are false descriptions of me, there is an authentic romance between us! @Yankees https://t.co/dhUGiOhYwCBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: In the very first live BP of spring training, Michael Conforto just took Michael Wacha deep over the center field fence.Blogger / Podcaster
-
After a historic rookie season, the ❄️🐻 makes his debut on @MLBNetwork’s list of the #Top100RightNow.Official Team Account
-
Will be joining the great Steve Somers around 8:20 p.m. on WFAN to talk Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets