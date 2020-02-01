Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Yoenis Cespedes’ Decision To Shun Media Quickly Justified

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3m

When we saw the Yoenis Cespedes personal hype video perhaps we should have anticipated a media stand-off. Watching the video again, we see Cespedes’ working towards a comeback with negative m…

Tweets