New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: BNNY reacts to Yoenis Cespedes' comments on Monday
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
On Baseball Night in New York, Doug Williams, Anthony Recker and John Harper gave their thoughts on Yoenis Cespedes' comments and discuss what role he could play for the Mets in 2020.
Tweets
-
Easy. @SteveGelbsBreaking...Owen Wilson was on my previous flight...I sat next to John Legend one time...also sat next to Jordan Peele on a red eye—so I’ve slept with an Oscar winner...how bout this...who is the most famous person you’ve SAT NEXT TO on a plane?TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @ESPNNY98_7FM: C A R L I N : @ChrisCarlin dives deeper into the Houston Astros cheating scandal by addressing how Rob Manfred and Jose Altuve are handling the punishments and backlash. L I S T E N : https://t.co/bffq5hx5SD https://t.co/6tusDD7kK9TV / Radio Personality
-
WATCH: reaction from the BNNY crew of @DougWilliamsSNY, @Anthony_Recker and @nynjharper on Yoenis Cespedes' Monday comments https://t.co/Ye0ViFc0VJTV / Radio Network
-
Altuve's walkup song for 2020: https://t.co/D8YjMG9To5Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Nate_Grimm: IT'S TIME: the @Rotoworld_BB crew ranked their top 20 catchers. Who put Wilson Ramos at 16? Who had Jorge Alfaro at 20? Who left me in charge? Those are questions for the Draft Guide, but read @RyanPBoyer and @Crawford_MILB debating Realmuto vs. Sanchez https://t.co/qTYmvz7fjMBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYBBWAA: ‘Because I don’t wanna:’ NY Mets’ Yoenis Céspedes refuses to talk’ by @JustinCToscano for @TheRecordSports: You haven't heard from Yoenis Céspedes in over a year. You'll have to wait longer… https://t.co/f26qZfNqBF #Mets https://t.co/VMulsA0qSxBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets