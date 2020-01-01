New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Luis Rojas Quickly Earning Respect
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2m
Luis Rojas has no easy job as he quickly stepped into the role of manager for the New York Mets, after the Carlos Beltran regime ended.
Tweets
-
Yoenis Céspedes declining to talk isn’t a big thing — yet: https://t.co/qxvNxF8EdlBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I did that because: A. Not everybody knows whether talking to the media is actually a requirement of the CBA. B. Rojas went out of his way to mention accountability to the press in his introductory press conference, which most managers don't do.@TimBritton Quoting the CBA and Rojas immediately after struck the wrong chord with me. But theathletic excluded, I read several others from historical newspapers acting outraged, with no ability to reflect on all the jokes and cheap punchlines/backpages they engaged in gleefully.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Plus the introduction of the Duffy's Counter!The latest Metrospective is up for your listening pleasure. @TimBritton and I on an eventful day for Yoenis Cespedes, Jed Lowrie's status, and thoughts on Wheeler vs Brodie: https://t.co/zWyBdcZrjeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Astros’ first two spring training games are Saturday and Sunday against the NationalsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good Morning Mets Fans... Rise and Shine! 😀 💥First Grapefruit League game for the Mets is a Split Squad on Saturday against the Marlins and Cardinals! Marlins game will be broadcast @wcbs880 at 1 PM and the Cards will be on SNY. ⚾️🏝☀️ Have a glorious day and LGM!!! 🧡💙Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is a story on Drew Smith, Tommy John recovery and the agonizing feeling of being without baseball. https://t.co/6gsgr9k5eNBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets