New York Mets

Forbes

Sterling Equities Could Earn 70% Return On Stakes In Mets Acquired Last Year

by: Mike Ozanian Forbes 5m

If Sterling Equities are able to sell the New York Mets for $2.6 billion, the owners of the baseball team will earn a 70% return on the minority stakes they bought from Comcast and Charter last year.

