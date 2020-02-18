Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Screen-shot-2020-02-13-at-4.24.15-pm

Honey, I Shrunk the NY on my Mets cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9s

Who likes these tiny NYs?  What is the point?  This is called the Rugged Canvas cap.   Naive well meaning Mets cap doesn't know where the NY goes

