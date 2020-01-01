Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' Seth Lugo dealing with small fracture in left pinky toe

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

Mets reliever Seth Lugo has a small fracture in his left pinky toe that he suffered in his hotel room, manager Luis Rojas said on Tuesday.

