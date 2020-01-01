New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Seth Lugo suffers fractured left pinky toe
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
Despite the injury, Luis Rojas is not concerned.
Tweets
-
RT @ScottMillerBbl: Judge: “It affected the whole season, from what the report stated. It affected a lot of games. Knowing what’s coming, you get more people on base, you’re getting more walks, more hits, you come to the plate w/ more opportunities w/ guys on base. It definitely impacted results.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BreyTristyn: @KnicksCentral My grandma had margaritas with Seth Lugo. Kinda sad to know this is how his career endsSuper Fan
-
The fan support has been incredible this spring. Always love chatting with you all...Please say hello if you see me at the complex!Owner / Front Office
-
This story from @EvanDrellich provides really important context for why the league didn’t discipline Astros players: https://t.co/GruQSQ7r58Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The 2009 Yankees included A-Rod, Robinson Cano, Cervelli and Andy Pettitte. They won the World Series that season.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I just wanted to take a moment to say THANK YOU for supporting @MetsRewind on social media and through our website. I am so grateful. #LGM #MetsRewindMisc
- More Mets Tweets