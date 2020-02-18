New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Seth Lugo breaks toe in hotel accident
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 5m
The Mets bullpen already has its first injury of spring training, though they hope it’s only as small as the body part in question. Seth Lugo has a small fracture in his left pinky toe, manager
Tweets
-
"I don't know if he'll be that .350 guy but he might be able to hit .330 with 30-plus home runs" Scouts are high on Jeff McNeil (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/NhoZgL8vDXTV / Radio Network
-
RT @ScottMillerBbl: Judge: “It affected the whole season, from what the report stated. It affected a lot of games. Knowing what’s coming, you get more people on base, you’re getting more walks, more hits, you come to the plate w/ more opportunities w/ guys on base. It definitely impacted results.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BreyTristyn: @KnicksCentral My grandma had margaritas with Seth Lugo. Kinda sad to know this is how his career endsSuper Fan
-
The fan support has been incredible this spring. Always love chatting with you all...Please say hello if you see me at the complex!Owner / Front Office
-
This story from @EvanDrellich provides really important context for why the league didn’t discipline Astros players: https://t.co/GruQSQ7r58Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The 2009 Yankees included A-Rod, Robinson Cano, Cervelli and Andy Pettitte. They won the World Series that season.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets