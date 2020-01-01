Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
50977976_thumbnail

Scouts on what to expect from Mets' Jeff McNeil in 2020: 'He might be able to hit .330 with 30-plus home runs'

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 29s

Perhaps the baseball will be a factor, but either way it will be fascinating to see where McNeil takes his game in 2020, especially considering that 2019 was only his first full season in the big leagues.

Tweets