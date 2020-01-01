Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Lugo to miss start of spring games with toe injury

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

Mets reliever Seth Lugo will miss the start of the Grapefruit League season due to a fractured left pinkie toe, manager Luis Rojas said Tuesday. Lugo injured his toe banging into an object in his Port St. Lucie home on Monday night. Returning to camp

