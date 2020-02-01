New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Thoughts On Cespedes And His Media Blackout
by: Eric Belyea — Mets Merized Online 3m
According to the New York Post's Mike Puma, amongst many other sources, when Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes was asked to talk to the media after the first full team workout, he was quoted as sayi
Tweets
-
RT @GareJoyceNHL: Baseball fans in other eras were just so much better, prepared to cheer for the game and ignore the racism, player exploitation and various int’l genocides https://t.co/N8tsO68tcXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Razzball: You did this. All of you. Shame on you for caring about ethics. https://t.co/S6DUmpmbuwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Hi. I'm 49 years old. This isn't a millenial problem. This is a "cheatin' bastids" problem.Manfred just blamed ”today's society” on the considerable outcry following the sign-stealing scandalBlogger / Podcaster
-
a few takeaways from Manfred 2: Electric Boogaloo • MLB will take ”every possible step” to ensure Mike Fiers’ safety in visiting cities, specifically HOU. says Fiers ”did the industry a service”.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @RaysBaseball: Oh boy.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @FabianArdaya: Rob Manfred said the trash can banging scheme was in use by the Astros during the 2017 postseason.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets