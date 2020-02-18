New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Yoenis Cespedes is done with the media
by: Andrew Adair — Fansided: Call To The Pen 3m
New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has arrived at spring training and in his first media session, he had strong words for the media. Yoenis Cespedes,...
Tweets
-
Is there much Yoenis Cespedes could even say that would help? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/xX6bCgClQwBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso are perfect ambassadors for the game of baseball, especially in the Big Apple, writes @JasonKeidel. https://t.co/5W17M4sk9nTV / Radio Network
-
Rick Porcello opens up about what went wrong last season and how he’s hoping to turn it around: https://t.co/EqAtT5sbuIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It would be nice if @KingJames didn’t feel the need to poke his nose in other sports business. MLB doesn’t care what you think nor do we need to hear it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLBPipeline: 22-year-old Cuban outfielder Yoelkis Céspedes, half-brother of #Mets outfielder Yoenis, is planning showcases for next month after defecting in June. More details from @JesseSanchezMLB on the 5-tool prospect: https://t.co/wKB04lCN22 https://t.co/7mnautPBRTBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets