Mets' top prospect Andres Gimenez shares a bond with shortstop Amed Rosario | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com February 18, 2020 7:15 PM Newsday 1m

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Several years ago, the Mets signed a hotshot teenage shortstop out of Latin America, using a huge bonus to lure him to the blue and orange. He had a ton of talent and a high cei

