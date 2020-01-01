New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Brodie Van Wagenen talks confidence in 2020 Mets, Yoenis Cespedes' recovery, and Edwin Diaz's offseason
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen is very excited about his club's outlook for the 2020 season.
Tweets
-
Is there much Yoenis Cespedes could even say that would help? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/xX6bCgClQwBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso are perfect ambassadors for the game of baseball, especially in the Big Apple, writes @JasonKeidel. https://t.co/5W17M4sk9nTV / Radio Network
-
Rick Porcello opens up about what went wrong last season and how he’s hoping to turn it around: https://t.co/EqAtT5sbuIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It would be nice if @KingJames didn’t feel the need to poke his nose in other sports business. MLB doesn’t care what you think nor do we need to hear it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLBPipeline: 22-year-old Cuban outfielder Yoelkis Céspedes, half-brother of #Mets outfielder Yoenis, is planning showcases for next month after defecting in June. More details from @JesseSanchezMLB on the 5-tool prospect: https://t.co/wKB04lCN22 https://t.co/7mnautPBRTBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets