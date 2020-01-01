New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Luis Rojas talks emotions addressing team, managing in New York and dealing with veteran players
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
Mets new manager Luis Rojas was emotional when he addressed his team for the first time in full Tuesday.
Tweets
-
"We're very excited to get these guys in camp" Brodie Van Wagenen has confidence in Yoenis Cespedes and Edwin Diaz https://t.co/s2b1RyR76ETV / Radio Network
-
Leave it to the MLBPA to look like the level-headed, legal body that they should be.... especially compared to the commissioner's officeThe MLBPA has released a statement regarding Rob Manfred's explanation about the origins of the immunity agreement. https://t.co/EReB7MBEA2Blogger / Podcaster
-
Let's try and predict the Mets 26-man roster https://t.co/0mYC9SpRvhTV / Radio Network
-
Just discovered Entourage is on Amazon PrimeFree Agent
-
Seth Lugo has a small fracture in his left pinky toe https://t.co/4mO3srrOOzTV / Radio Network
-
In early September of 2017 the Mets played in Houston and lost all three games as the Astros scored 24 runs at Minute Maid Park. “At that point, we just all assumed they were all superstars,’’ Conforto told me. Super at cheatin’ it turns out.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets