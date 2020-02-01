New York Mets
Tom Brennan - PULL THE ASTROS' HARDWARE
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets
Can't say as I blame 'em. Lots of players around baseball are saying it is time to amp up the punishment. Players are pissed. Trout, Sal...
RT @CarlosOGTorres: The solution is easy. Strip the Astros of the trophy & ban the ORGANIZATION from the playoffs for the next 3 years. This honors the immunity for the information but punishes the team and organization.
RT @CarlosOGTorres: Yes. Astros players cheated, but we have to grant them immunity; w/o the info, they'd still be doing it. It's the ORGANIZATION that must be punished. -for initiating & condoning the cheating by stealing the feed, failing to report it & disgracing the game at every turn.
Is Brandon Nimmo the Mets' best option to bat leadoff? https://t.co/uexpaHFtoQ
Don't expect the Mets to have a cheating problem https://t.co/qZZjS2Ypm5
"There's no doubt he's a gifted hitter" Scouts break down Jeff McNeil ahead of the season (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/uwNoda10pv
Do you think Rob Manfred should be replaced as MLB Commissioner?
