New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
On Yoenis Céspedes' silence, NY Mets roster moves and more
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 4m
Mets beat writer Justin Toscano answers your questions in this week's What's On Your Mind Wednesday.
Tweets
-
RT @mlbbowman: Markakis on the Astros: “I know how hard this game is and I know how hard preparing for this game is. To see something like that is damaging to baseball. It’s anger. I feel every single guy over there deserves a beating.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Latest On Jed Lowrie https://t.co/UKEBYT5RhQBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MDGonzales: More pay for Cubs minor league players: https://t.co/2DWp7gas2NBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CarlosOGTorres: The solution is easy. Strip the Astros of the trophy & ban the ORGANIZATION from the playoffs for the next 3 years. This honors the immunity for the information but punishes the team and organization.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CarlosOGTorres: Yes. Astros players cheated, but we have to grant them immunity; w/o the info, they’d still be doing it. It’s the ORGANIZATION that must be punished. -for initiating & condoning the cheating by stealing the feed, failing to report it & disgracing the game at every turn.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Is Brandon Nimmo the Mets' best option to bat leadoff? https://t.co/uexpaHFtoQTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets