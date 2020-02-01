Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50993379_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Why Gerrit Cole picking Yankees didn’t surprise Angels owner Arte Moreno - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 19s

The New York Yankees signed free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole to a record nine-year, $324 million contract on Dec. 10., trumping the offer from the Los Angeles Angels.

Tweets