Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50993721_thumbnail

Have the Mets accidentally retired 15? LOLMets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

LOL the Mets won’t let Tim Tebow wear 15 this season because the number suddenly has bad connotations. That’s weird, because when I think of 15 I think of Carlos Beltran, and Wags told me the guy is trustworthy.  Even had a big press conference and...

Tweets