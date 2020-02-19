New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wednesday catch-all thread (2/19/20)
by: Other — Mets 360 36s
Following the 2019 season, the Mets cut ties with Juan Lagares, choosing to pay him a $500,000 buyout rather than pick up the $9.5 million option on his contract. While it was the right move to mak…
Tweets
-
A Clover Park employee told me Yoenis Céspedes signed for fans for 30 minutes as he left the complex on Tuesday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Seth Lugo provides an update on his broken toe https://t.co/fUi9S45UGKTV / Radio Network
-
Drew Smith, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, is throwing a ‘penBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Steven Matz had the long drive (335 yards) at the Mets’ simulated golf team bonding event Tuesday. Jeff McNeil was next at 328 yards.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
“DiSarcina traveled to Sacramento, Calif., this offseason to work with Davis, imparting a new approach. Instead of crouching, as he was previously at third, Davis was told to stand more upright.” #MetsPart of the Mets’ plan at third base ... https://t.co/AYaGo2Wm8y via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Rewarding mediocrity with a less exclusive playoff system will likely have the opposite of the intended effect when it comes to teams trying to win, and it will cheapen the journey of the regular season. https://t.co/Sh2faEn5ioBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets