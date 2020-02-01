Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB rumors: Steve Cohen could ‘swoop in’ and buy Mets, SNY from Wilpon family - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Billionaire Steve Cohen had a deal in place to buy the New York Mets from the Wilpon family. But the agreement fell apart, opening the door for other bidders, including ex-New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez.

