New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
J.D. Davis Looking To Improve At Third Base
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 23s
J.D. Davis is expected to get most of his playing time in left field during the 2020 season, but it appears spring training will be an exception to that.As detailed by Mike Puma of the New Yor
Tweets
-
Fans are throwing baseballs up to Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen to get autographsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Excuse me, your Mets cap is broken https://t.co/UTIineWkOjBlogger / Podcaster
-
these parents raised their kid rightPete Alonso, mid-workout, volunteered to sign this poster for a fan who was holding it up behind the fence. https://t.co/8egwb4uBs2Blogger / Podcaster
-
Lol it’s hard to find him in a Mets uniform.Latest On Jed Lowrie https://t.co/UKEBYT5RhQ https://t.co/xRogZg3nevBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AugustineMLB: The @DrivelineBB EDGE tool helps give design perspectives on #Dodgers Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler's top-spin 'downer' curveballs. #LABleedsBlue Kershaw- 5:40 spin direction, 80% spin efficiency Buehler- 7:00 spin direction, 90% spin efficiency https://t.co/FduHHBdwphBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AlLeiter22: I couldn’t be more proud of my son today. @jackleiter22 debut as a @VanderbiltU baseball player. What a way to start his @VandyBoys journey. Very cool for me to watch his first outing in person ...his performance was way better than anything I’ve ever done. #proudpapa https://t.co/RlTxMxm02XBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets