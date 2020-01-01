Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets dodge a bullet as Seth Lugo is set to resume throwing following pinkie fracture

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 6m

Hours after fracturing his left pinkie toe, New York Mets' reliever Seth Lugo said to Mike Puma that he is ready to resume long-toss throwing

