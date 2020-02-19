New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets News: Edwin Diaz’s new spring strategy involves asking for help
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 53s
Edwin Diaz hasn't been shy this winter about improving. At New York Mets camp, the young closer was asking his teammates for feedback from the mound. It ta...
Tweets
-
WATCH: Yoenis Cespedes shagged fly balls today https://t.co/iK1HMiTcu8TV / Radio Network
-
RT @CDeNicola13: Rick Porcello (home) and Marcus Stroman for Saturday’s split-squad day. Steven Matz on Sunday. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: Mets' Brad Brach was refining his change-up in live BP today. The idea is for it to be a weapon against lefties. He struck out Cano with a good one and Cano gave him a big smile, like, "wow." Rojas also noticed.TV / Radio Network
-
Observations from another Mets workout: * Yoenis Cespedes' arm: still super good * Brandon Nimmo has the best "I got it" shout on the team * Noah Syndergaard broke Amed Rosario's bat during live BP * When I'm walking near Tebow, sometimes I pretend people are shouting my nameBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Bringing Brad Brach back was quietly a good move that isn’t talked about much. #MetsMets' Brad Brach was refining his change-up in live BP today. The idea is for it to be a weapon against lefties. He struck out Cano with a good one and Cano gave him a big smile, like, "wow." Rojas also noticed.Minors
-
Mets' Brad Brach was refining his change-up in live BP today. The idea is for it to be a weapon against lefties. He struck out Cano with a good one and Cano gave him a big smile, like, "wow." Rojas also noticed.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets