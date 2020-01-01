Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB Team Payrolls as Spring Training Begins

by: Craig Edwards FanGraphs 10m

A look at where every team stands and a league-wide payroll comparison over the last three seasons.

    SNY @SNYtv 2m
    WATCH: Yoenis Cespedes shagged fly balls today https://t.co/iK1HMiTcu8
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 4m
    RT @CDeNicola13: Rick Porcello (home) and Marcus Stroman for Saturday’s split-squad day. Steven Matz on Sunday. #Mets
    SNY @SNYtv 5m
    RT @martinonyc: Mets' Brad Brach was refining his change-up in live BP today. The idea is for it to be a weapon against lefties. He struck out Cano with a good one and Cano gave him a big smile, like, "wow." Rojas also noticed.
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 11m
    Observations from another Mets workout: * Yoenis Cespedes' arm: still super good * Brandon Nimmo has the best "I got it" shout on the team * Noah Syndergaard broke Amed Rosario's bat during live BP * When I'm walking near Tebow, sometimes I pretend people are shouting my name
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 11m
    Bringing Brad Brach back was quietly a good move that isn’t talked about much. #Mets
    Andy Martino @martinonyc 13m
