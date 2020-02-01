New York Mets
Why MLBPA doesn’t regret protecting Astros despite Yankees’ Aaron Judge, others calling for player punishment - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
MLBPA executive Tony Clark spoke to reporters Wednesday about the union insisting Houston Astros players receive immunity before participating in MLB's sign-stealing investigation.
WATCH: Yoenis Cespedes shagged fly balls today https://t.co/iK1HMiTcu8TV / Radio Network
RT @CDeNicola13: Rick Porcello (home) and Marcus Stroman for Saturday’s split-squad day. Steven Matz on Sunday. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Observations from another Mets workout: * Yoenis Cespedes' arm: still super good * Brandon Nimmo has the best "I got it" shout on the team * Noah Syndergaard broke Amed Rosario's bat during live BP * When I'm walking near Tebow, sometimes I pretend people are shouting my nameBeat Writer / Columnist
Bringing Brad Brach back was quietly a good move that isn’t talked about much. #MetsMets' Brad Brach was refining his change-up in live BP today. The idea is for it to be a weapon against lefties. He struck out Cano with a good one and Cano gave him a big smile, like, "wow." Rojas also noticed.Minors
