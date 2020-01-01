Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Astros' player immunity, Carlos Beltran and more about sign-stealing scandal

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association Tony Clark was down in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday to talk with the Mets, but also took time to answer some questions about the Astros sign-stealing scandal.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 2m
    WATCH: Yoenis Cespedes shagged fly balls today https://t.co/iK1HMiTcu8
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 4m
    RT @CDeNicola13: Rick Porcello (home) and Marcus Stroman for Saturday’s split-squad day. Steven Matz on Sunday. #Mets
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 5m
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 11m
    Observations from another Mets workout: * Yoenis Cespedes' arm: still super good * Brandon Nimmo has the best "I got it" shout on the team * Noah Syndergaard broke Amed Rosario's bat during live BP * When I'm walking near Tebow, sometimes I pretend people are shouting my name
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 11m
    Bringing Brad Brach back was quietly a good move that isn’t talked about much. #Mets
    Andy Martino
    Mets' Brad Brach was refining his change-up in live BP today. The idea is for it to be a weapon against lefties. He struck out Cano with a good one and Cano gave him a big smile, like, "wow." Rojas also noticed.
    Minors
  • profile photo
    Andy Martino @martinonyc 13m
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets