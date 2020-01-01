New York Mets
WATCH: Mets' Yoenis Cespedes tracks fly balls as he continues to progress toward return
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
Cespedes participated in the Mets' first full squad workout earlier this week but broke off to do individual work with the performance staff when the rest of the outfielders split up into two groups. Wednesday was different.
Tweets
RT @MandelSNY: The level of thought that goes into the routine for @Pete_Alonso20 is mesmerizing. Compelling segment tonight with @Todd_Zeile . https://t.co/L1G1A4KUftTV / Radio Personality
You’re not going to want to miss this! On Saturday, June 20 the first 25,000 fans will take home a @Pete_Alonso20 on one-of-a-kind custom Marvel Super Hero bobblehead presented by @Delta. 🎟️ 👉 https://t.co/L7mQSvDd8rOfficial Team Account
This has got to be good. Funny guyI never really considered myself a writer, but I actually have a book coming out in May about my five decades with the @Mets. You can pre-order your copy now. https://t.co/v4znSTEhEf https://t.co/HMMAVJ8TBEBeat Writer / Columnist
Tony Cingrani, a dynamic lefty out of pen, is on the mend, is drawing a ton of interest and should be a nice late spring sign for someoneBeat Writer / Columnist
For an elite hitter like Pete Alonso, it's all about preparation. @Todd_Zeile goes through Pete's tricks of the trade tonight on Mets Hot Stove! ⏰: 6 p.m.TV / Radio Network
