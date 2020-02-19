New York Mets
Bartolo Colon also has a new book for these complicated times
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
We live in complicated times. On the one hand, one might remember that Colon had two families. Like, I am not perfect, but I do not have a secret family. Do you have a secret family? But in these complicated times when the worst people in the...
Tweets
RT @MandelSNY: The level of thought that goes into the routine for @Pete_Alonso20 is mesmerizing. Compelling segment tonight with @Todd_Zeile . https://t.co/L1G1A4KUftTV / Radio Personality
You’re not going to want to miss this! On Saturday, June 20 the first 25,000 fans will take home a @Pete_Alonso20 on one-of-a-kind custom Marvel Super Hero bobblehead presented by @Delta. 🎟️ 👉 https://t.co/L7mQSvDd8rOfficial Team Account
This has got to be good. Funny guyI never really considered myself a writer, but I actually have a book coming out in May about my five decades with the @Mets. You can pre-order your copy now. https://t.co/v4znSTEhEf https://t.co/HMMAVJ8TBEBeat Writer / Columnist
Tony Cingrani, a dynamic lefty out of pen, is on the mend, is drawing a ton of interest and should be a nice late spring sign for someoneBeat Writer / Columnist
For an elite hitter like Pete Alonso, it's all about preparation. @Todd_Zeile goes through Pete's tricks of the trade tonight on Mets Hot Stove! ⏰: 6 p.m.TV / Radio Network
Tony Cingrani, a dynamic lefty out of pen, who’s recovered from shoulder wow, is drawing a lot of interest and should be a nice late spring signing for someoneBeat Writer / Columnist
