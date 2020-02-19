Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Bartolo Colon also has a new book for these complicated times

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

We live in complicated times.  On the one hand, one might remember that Colon had two families.  Like, I am not perfect, but I do not have a secret family.  Do you have a secret family? But in these complicated times when the worst people in the...

