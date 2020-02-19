Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
51011777_thumbnail

Unrelenting Steve Cohen lingers over Mets sale: ‘Wants SNY’

by: Thornton McEnery New York Post 3m

Steve Cohen has not given up on buying the Mets, but sources close to the situation say he would want the team’s majority stake in cable network SNY to justify a new bid anywhere near the Wilpons’

Tweets