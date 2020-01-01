New York Mets
Mets 360-Degree View of Scoreboard Shoot
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2m
Step on set with Mets players, Pete Alonso, Wilson Ramos and Seth Lugo as they shoot their bumpers for the Mets scoreboard this season. Check out http://m.ml...
360° camera ✅ Behind-the-scenes ✅ Access like never before ✅ Use the @YouTube app to look around our production set. 👀 👉 https://t.co/NxZmr4KcdAOfficial Team Account
Rick Porcello (home) and Marcus Stroman for Saturday’s split-squad day. Steven Matz on Sunday. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @uniformcritic: The leadup & then the great Tommie Agee catch in the third game of the ‘69 World Series. Gowdy with a dramatic call. #Mets https://t.co/6YSawTGUGeBlogger / Podcaster
22-year-old Cuban outfielder Yoelkis Céspedes, half-brother of #Mets outfielder Yoenis, is planning showcases for next month after defecting in June. More details from @JesseSanchezMLB on the 5-tool prospect: https://t.co/wKB04lCN22 https://t.co/7mnautPBRTBlogger / Podcaster
We're looking into the crystal ball with some predictions for the #Mets on Opening Day. What do you expect in game number one? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/gvWl5lgHfQBlogger / Podcaster
RT @WRamosC3: We are ready for 2020 seasonOfficial Team Account
