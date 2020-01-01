Do Not Sell My Personal Information

WATCH: Mets' Pete Alonso breaks down hitting drills with SNY's Todd Zeile at Spring Training

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

After an unforgettable rookie year in 2019, Mets 1B Pete Alonso looks for more at the plate as he prepares for his second MLB season. With those aspirations in mind, Alonso approaches 2020 accordingly, showing SNY's Todd Zeile a glance Wednesday.

