Mets' Edwin Diaz explains offseason changes made for 2020 rebound
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 57s
Mets manager Luis Rojas was not ready Jan. 25 to definitively say RHP Edwin Diaz would be the team's closer, but the fifth-year reliever is preparing for whatever comes his way in 2020.
