New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Michael Conforto: Union set for ‘fight’ vs. owners in labor talks
by: Kevin Kernan — New York Post 3m
PORT ST. LUCIE — Get ready for some hardball in MLB’s upcoming negotiations. Mets player rep Michael Conforto said Wednesday at Clover Park the players are united, despite the general disgust with
Tweets
-
#Mets player rep bracing for a 'fight' with owners https://t.co/YoiwHV11NWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Steven Matz is ready for a battle https://t.co/PvKtotscRuBlogger / Podcaster
-
The moment you realize that, despite your billions, you are now Publicly Owned.Blogger / Podcaster
-
You know you are a winner when you’re getting mercilessly crushed by every one of your opponents. Everyone came to destroy Mike tonight, and they did. It was a historically bad performance, for the pantheon of all time bad performances.You know you are a winner when you are drawing attacks from all the candidates. Everyone came to destroy Mike tonight. It didn’t happen. Everyone wanted him to lose his cool. He didn’t do it. Mike is the grown-up in the room. #Bloomberg2020Blogger / Podcaster
-
Me, tapping into a lifetime of training, to try to save the world by bringing back Steve Cohen to buy the Mets. https://t.co/SdIjiwCYxvBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JoePantorno: Bankers, lawyers representing suitors are concerned Steve Cohen is "waiting in the wings" to swoop in for #Mets, per @KaplanSportsBiz. This AM, a source w/ close knowledge of Cohen's camp told me that "anything is possible." Stay tuned: https://t.co/86LbAO40G7Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets