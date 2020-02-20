Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
51024063_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: not particularly interested in any of it

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

SLACKISH REACTION:  Oh great, Steve Cohen is in the news again.   The short version is he wants SNY and the team and might just right a big check and doesn’t wanna get involved with the Wilpons.  Whatever.  I personally keep hearing that MLB might...

Tweets