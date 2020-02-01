New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo, Mike Francesa trash hypocrite Yankees for not getting over Astros’ cheating - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 35s
Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton want MLB to strip the Astros of their 2017 World Series title due to their illegal sign stealing.
Tweets
-
Clark gave it up after kids asked him why he was wearing Mr. Met’s number. He changed it to No. 52.OTD in 2003, the Mets signed Tony Clark. He was the only player in Mets regular season history to wear 00. https://t.co/2CVrA44XfsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
This might be true. We never did get to the bottom of Burritogate but it is odd the Mets were so worried they sent security to the guy’s house.@metspolice If Harvey had the work ethic of a Stroman he would have two CY awards and a big contract.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: It's the one-year anniversary! https://t.co/CydtVwF5dxBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SNYtv: "Raise your hand if you're a back-to-back Cy Young winner"TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @orangebluething: Pop on the season premiere of OABT this morning. Rate, subscribe, and leave a review. If any good ones come in, we’ll pick a couple out to win a prize before next week. https://t.co/KPTkYFmkYRSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets