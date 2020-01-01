Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Minors
51024375_thumbnail

MMN Top 30 Prospects: Raw Power Of Freddy Valdez at No. 16

by: Roberto Correa Mets Minors 2m

No. 16. Freddy Valdez, OFB/T: R/R Age: 12/6/2001 (18)Height: 6’3″ Weight: 212 lbsAcquired: Signed as International Free Agent July 2, 2018 (Santo Domingo, Dominican Re

Tweets