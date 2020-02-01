Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
DeGrom: We’re Right at the Top of NL East

by: Michelle Ioannou

Jacob deGrom isn’t done winning just yet. We already know he wants to win the Cy Young for a third time in a row, but that’s not all he wants to win. He’s ready for his team to take it all.

