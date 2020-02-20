New York Mets
Mets Prospects of the Past: Whatever happened to Jorge Toca?
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 30s
Two decades ago there was plenty of hype for Cuban slugger Jorge Toca. The New York Mets prospect never made his mark in the big leagues as many believed h...
