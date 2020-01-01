New York Mets
New York Mets: Starting Pitching Competitions
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 8m
The New York Mets created a "competition" amongst their backend starters when they signed Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha.
