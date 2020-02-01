New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why ex-Yankee Lou Piniella almost cried after being hired as Cubs TV analyst - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 9m
Lou Piniella played for the New York Yankees from 1974 to 1984, and served as manager in the Bronx for three seasons (1986-88). He won two World Series rings as a player (1977 and 1978) and one as manager of the Cincinnati Reds in 1990.
Tweets
-
When I got home from work yesterday my daughter handed me these rocks and said “give these to Pete Alonso. I don’t need them anymore”Free Agent
-
RT @timbhealey: The finer details of a renovated Clover Park are coming together nicely.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Coming soon! Coffee mugs, and 30 oz stainless steel tumblers. Keep drinks cold 24 hours, and warm for 12. Should be out just before OD.Super Fan
-
.@STR0 throwing a bullpen on a hot Thursday morning.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Dress rehearsal tomorrow for the renovated Clover Park, which is still undergoing plenty of construction. UConn and Michigan will play the first game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This looks funBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets