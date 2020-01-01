Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets’ ace Jacob deGrom: “Our plan is to win the East and the World Series”

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 1m

Not only can Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets' ace, win his third Cy Young in 2020, but he says the team is pumped and wants to win it all

